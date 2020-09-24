Range Beauty

Mirage Foundation – Deeper Brown/yellow Undertones

Treat your skin with our True Intentions Hydrating Foundation. Why it’s the one: -Hydrating formula nourishes and protects skin -Calendula & Cornflower Extracts have antibacterial properties to treat and prevent eczema and acne -Chamomile Extracts act as an anti-irritant and soothe the skin -Contains Kaolin (French Clay) which keeps oil at bay. -Sheer to medium coverage -Sweat and transfer-proof, will not clog pores 100% cruelty-free, vegan, and never contains paraben, talc, sulfate, phthalates, or synthetic dyes and fragrances How to use: Apply after True Intentions Bronzing Primer. For sheer coverage, apply with hands. For buildable, medium coverage, apply with brush or sponge. Create your own BB Cream by mixing with our True Intentions Bronzing Primer. Weight: 30 ml/ 1 fl oz. Ingredients: Aqua (water), c12-15 alkyl benzoate, propylene glycol monostearate, stearic acid, calendula officinalis (calendula) flower extract, anthemis nobilis (chamomile) flower extract, tillia cordata (linden) flower extract, centaurea cyanus (cornflower) extract, chamomilla recutita (matricaria) flower extract, hypericum perforatum (st. John's wort) extract, steareth-2, kaolin, cetyl esters, magnesium aluminum silicate, carboxymethylcellulose, peg 10 soy bean (glycine soja) sterol, caprylyl glycol, stearyl alcohol, lecithin, sorbitan laurate, camellia sinensis (green tea) leaf extract, propylene glycol stearate, propylene glycol laurate, tocopherol (vitamin e), disodium edta, citric acid, xanthan gum, decyl alcohol, titanium dioxide (ci 77891), iron oxides (ci 77491/ci 77492/ci77499)