Sally Hansen

Miracle Gel Top Coat

$18.95 $12.99

At Chemist Warehouse

Miracle Gel™ is Sally Hansen's ultimate chip-resistant nail polish. Now Color Lock Technology binds Miracle Gel Top Coat to luscious color, for up to 8 days of wear. Lasts longer than traditional polish with no UV lamp required. Use over Miracle Gel™ Colour Shades for an ultra-glossy finish. Life-proof polish. Our ultimate chip-resistant nail polish, Miracle Gel™, is patented technology for longer wear. No UV lamp required. The next best thing to a salon gel manicure that you can achieve at home. Size: 14.7ml KEY FEATURES • • Best paired with any Miracle Gel™ Matte Top Coat or Miracle Gel™ Shiny Top Coat. • Up to 8 days of colour & shine! • Ultimate Longwear. • No UV lamp required. • Chip resistant. • Best paired with any Miracle Gel™ Colour Shade. • Ultimate Longwear. • No UV lamp required. • Chip resistant.