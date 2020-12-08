Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Kaleidoscope
Miracle Drops
$19.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Removes excessive build up Stimulates hair follicles Adds shine Quick absorbing and lightweight
Need a few alternatives?
Kaleidoscope
Miracle Drops
$19.95
from
Target
BUY
Act+Acre
Plant-based Dry Shampoo
from
BUY
Redken
Deep Clean Dry Shampoo
from
BUY
Waterl<ss
No Residue Dry Shampoo
from
BUY
More from Hair Care
Kaleidoscope
Miracle Drops
$19.95
from
Target
BUY
Act+Acre
Plant-based Dry Shampoo
from
BUY
Redken
Deep Clean Dry Shampoo
from
BUY
Waterl<ss
No Residue Dry Shampoo
from
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted