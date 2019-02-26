Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Norma Kamali

Mio Ruched Halterneck Swimsuit

$160.00
At Net-A-Porter
Gray stretch-nylon. Pulls on. 88% nylon, 12% spandex; lining: 100% nylon. Hand wash. Designer color: Stone.
Featured in 1 story
Retro Swimsuits For The Vintage-Obsessed
by Emily Ruane