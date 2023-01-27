Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
candleparlour
Miniature Love Bear Candle
£6.08
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Need a few alternatives?
VeganbunnyCo
Rose Soy Candle Blended With Geranium
BUY
£7.87
£10.50
Etsy
Cleanse & Co
Intention Crystal Candles
BUY
$49.00
Cleanse & Co
Anissa Kermiche
Mini Popotin Candle Holders
BUY
$107.00
$205.00
Farfetch
Maude
Burn No. 1 Massage Candle
BUY
$18.00
Nordstrom
More from candleparlour
candleparlour
Aphrodite Rose Seashell Candle Collection
BUY
£10.89
Etsy
More from Décor
PaperEmporiumCo
Custom Star Map Print, Night We Met
BUY
£7.22
£8.50
Etsy
GaliaDesignStudio
Heart Love Punch Needle Tufted Pillowcase
BUY
£75.96
Etsy
BelginBozsahinArt
Handmade Ceramic White Vase
BUY
£81.00
£90.00
Etsy
candleparlour
Miniature Love Bear Candle
BUY
£6.08
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted