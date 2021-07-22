Badiya

Mini Waist Bag

$17.99

【STRUCTURE & DIMENSIONS】Dimension of the waist pack is 7.28" L * 1.57"W * 4.72"H, fashionable fanny packs contain 1 adjustable belt(35"--43"), 1 main magnetic flap pocket, 1 cash or checkbook slot pocket, 1 inner zipper pocket.( for holding iPhone 8/XS/11/12... Samsung Galaxy S10 / S9 /note 9, etc) 【CAPACITY & MATERIAL】Waist purse is made of high quality crocodile grain leather, fashionable and luxury, comfortable and soft to the touch, but the shape of the waist bag is fixed. Enough capacity for daily use, such as cellphone, cosmetic, wallet, lipstick, coins, keys, cash, cards, etc 【CUSTOMER SERVICE PROMISE】Recently we have received some suggestions about the improvement of the waist bag from customers. Therefore, we promise that if you don't like the waist bag or have any quality problems, please feel free to contact us via email, we will give you a full refund or free exchange a new badiya waist pack in the first time 【SUITABLE OCCASION】The fashion fanny pack is all-match, collocating for any style of clothes, it is also perfect suitable for daily use, such as music festivals, theme parks, shopping, hiking, travel, parties, everyday, outdoor, camping, running, cycling, dating, etc 【BEST GIFT FOR WOMEN】This crocodile pattern style fashion fanny pack is perfect for matching stylish clothes, make you more noticeable. Best gift for your wife, sister, daughter. Belt purse can better protect your belongings, enjoy your trip with peace of mind