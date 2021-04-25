thatruglady

Mini Tufted Mushroom

This item is a mini tufted mushroom rug or wall hanging! Each one is made to order and completely handmade. To see the process, check out @ThatRugLady on TikTok and Instagram! Dimensions: 12 inches x 8.5 inches Select the “Wall Hanging” option if you would like us to attach hanging hardware to the backing. As a custom piece, each one will have slight differences. We strive to have every order shipped out within a week after the purchase date. A tracking number will be provided at shipping. Interested in another color? Place an order and include in the notes what colors you would like. Covid has affected our supply of colors, but we will be happy to discuss what we have available with you at that time. All sales final, no returns or exchanges.