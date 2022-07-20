Phanxy

Mini Small Bullet Vibrator

【Precision Clitoral Stimulation】The tip of PHANXY bullet vibrator features a narrow edge that focuses vibrations on your clit, nipples and other sensitive spots to maximize vibrations for precision clitoral and g spot stimulation and a quick orgasm ! 【7 Powerful Vibration Modes】This clitoral rose vibrator features 7 different settings - including 3 speeds and 4 pulsating patterns. To maintain its reputation for discreetness, this g-spot clitoris stimulator’s motor is virtually silent. You can easily use it at home, in an apartment or even a public bathroom without anyone knowing what you’re doing. 【Body-Safe Silicone & Whisper Quiet】 Lipstick vibrator is made from medical-grade silicone. Non-toxic, odorless and skin-friendly.Smooth to touch and feel, giving you a skin-like feeling as it imitates the real skin of human body. And the noise is less than 50 dB, almost negligible.You can enjoy quiet clitoral vibrator's thrills at home or office without any worries. 【100% Waterproof & USB Magnetic Charging】Our Clitoris vibrator have IPX 7 waterproof rating, Making it the perfect companion for the shower or bath. With USB magnetic charging cable. Charging for 2 hours,the using time will be 1hour. 【Discreet Pakage & Satisfactory Service】Your privacy is our priority, the product comes in discreet packaging, nobody will know what’s inside the box. And we offer perfect after sales service. Your satisfaction is our #1 concern. Any questions, We will provide you with a satisfactory solution within 24 hours.