Maeve

Mini Shirtdress

$160.00 $59.97

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130370060069; Color Code: 070 About Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours. Viscose Side seam pockets Removable belt Button front Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 34.5" from shoulder Petite falls 32.75" from shoulder Plus falls 36.5" from shoulder Model Notes Model is 5'10"