Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
promoted
Staud
Mini Shirley Bag
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
The Mini Shirley Bag is a classic structured tote made from crystal clear, heavy-weight PVC. The square handle of this open top bag is made from calf leather. Also includes a fully removable zippered insert pouch in matching calf leather.
Featured in 1 story
5 Updated Jean & Sweater Outfits To Try Now
by
Jinnie Lee
More from Staud
DETAILS
Staud
Elio Dress
£257.44
from
Staud
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Sea Skirt
$215.00
$150.50
from
Staud
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Mini Britt Bag
$275.00
$137.50
from
Staud
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Elio Dress
£258.20
from
Staud
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted