Wrap Magazine

Mini Orange Leaves Tray

£22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

Why We Love It The mini leaves tray is designed by Swedish illustrator Linnéa Andersson. This collection is inspired by Scandinavian Design in the 1960s and ‘70s. We love the bold, graphic and colourful design, and love that the trays will be a work of art wherever we put them down. What you need to know Handmade in Sweden using responsibly sourced FSC certified birch wood Size: 270mm x 200mm Dishwasher safe and food contact approved