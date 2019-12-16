Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
BaubleBar
Mini Mia Hoop Earrings
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BaubleBar
Materials Zinc casting, titanium posts. Shiny gold plating. Closure Post back Allergy Information Hypoallergenic
More from BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Dalilah Small Tube Huggie Hoops
$36.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Marine Set Of 3 Earrings
$48.00
$14.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
BaubleBar
Baroque Initial Pearl Hair Pin
$48.00
$12.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
14k Gold And Diamond Paola Stud Earring (single)
$175.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted