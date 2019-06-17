Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Simon Miller
Mini Leather Tote
£360.00
£144.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
This 'Toolkit' tote is made from supple textured-leather and has cream top handles that wrap around the outside. The suede-lined interior will fit your cell phone, cardholder and keys.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
PUMA
Unisex Fitness Workout Bag
$44.49
$17.39
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Trademark
Felt Springer
$188.00
from
Trademark
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty x Puma
Giant Shopper
$350.00
from
PUMA
BUY
DETAILS
Mansur Gavriel
Large Tote
$675.00
from
Mansur Gavriel
BUY
More from Simon Miller
DETAILS
Simon Miller
Bonsai Bag
$490.00
$220.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Simon Miller
Bonsai Bag
$590.00
$265.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Simon Miller
Patent Leather Sandals
£350.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Simon Miller
White Beep 45 Thong Sandals
£350.00
£175.00
from
Browns
BUY
More from Totes
DETAILS
Nisolo
Canvas Tote
$78.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
DETAILS
State
Rodgers Lunch Box
$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Santiago Insulated Lunch Bag
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Baggu
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag
$10.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted