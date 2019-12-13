simplehuman

Mini Countertop Sensor Makeup Mirror

$130.00

At Nordstrom

The simplehuman Mini Countertop Sensor Makeup Mirror is a distortion-free mirror that magnifies 10 times, which is ideal for providing exceptional detail for close-up work like tweezing or applying eye makeup. It lights up automatically as your face approaches it with a tru-lux light system that simulates natural sunlight, allowing you to see full color variation so you’ll know when your makeup is color-correct and flawless. It uses long-lasting LED lights which won’t burn out or diminish so you’ll never have to change a bulb. It even folds down flat and stores easily in a convenient padded travel case that you can take anywhere. The mirror recharges with a standard USB, and one charge will enable it to last up to five weeks, ridding your countertop of messy cords for a clean, modern look.How to use: Before your first use, fully charge the mirror."/