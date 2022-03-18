Balenciaga

Mini Classic City 2-way Bag

$2790.00

The Details Balenciaga Pre-Owned mini Classic City 2way bag Highlights red leather decorative buckle detailing two rounded top handles stud detailing two rounded top handles detachable shoulder strap top zip fastening main compartment internal zip-fastening pocket front zip-fastening pocket mirror tag silver-tone hardware This item comes with a Collector Square certificate of authenticity. POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: Purchasing this item continues its narrative and reduces the environmental impact of using new resources. You can be confident that you’re making a better choice for the Planet. Made in France Composition outer: Leather 100% Designer Style ID: 382934