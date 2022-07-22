HYER GOODS

Mini Bucket Bag

$195.00 $156.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Focusing on innovative design that repurppses waste leather, this brand is all about making small batches of cute bags and wallets. Our signature bucket now comes in a bite size mini version, which can be worn as a crossbody or using the top handle! Oh hey, versatility! It's large enough to be an everyday bag, for those who carry a lighter load. 7 1/2" tall x 6" deep. This bag includes 2 removable straps, enabling it to transform you to carry it with the top handle ( drop 7") or the adjustable crossbody strap (drop ranges between 21"-24"). 100% leather. Professional cleaning by a leather care professional. Import. This description was written by HYER GOODS. N3700