Nuori

Mineral Defense Spf 30

The Mineral Defence SPF 30 boasts an all-natural formula that ensures broad-spectrum protection against UVB and UVA rays. This transparent, non-sticky sunscreen is perfect for everyday use. Enjoy a sunscreen rich in antioxidants that leaves your skin radiant and protected. KEY INGREDIENTS - Zinc oxide: Transparent, non-nano sun filter that ensures broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays without leaving that commonly experienced white cast and sticky feel. - French maritime pine extract: Potent antioxidant that prevents and counteracts the damaging effects of photo-damage, sunburn and pollutants, it reduces hyperpigmentation and rebuilds skin elasticity. The ingredient also gives the cream its naturally tinted hue before application. - Sunflower seed oil: A potent Omega-6 fatty acid that decreases inflammation, maintains a healthy skin barrier, and enhances the development of new skin cells.