Vichy

Minéral 89 Face Serum With Hyaluronic Acid

$29.50
At Ulta Beauty
Discover your skin's daily dose of strength. Minéral 89 Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid moisturizer contains 89% Vichy Mineralizing Water with 15 minerals. Hydrates, plumps, and fortifies skin. 100% paraben-free, oil-free, and fragrance-free.
