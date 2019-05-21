Lily Hanna

Mineral 03

All Limited Edition Arts are design challenge winners. About the work This piece is part of a set of three watercolor paintings, Mineral 01, 02, and 03, which were inspired by the colors and beauty of mineral and rock formations. It is amazing to see the bold colors and patterns that nature has created, and I wanted to capture some of that beauty on paper. Edition Count350 per size, per colorwayFrame Size17.3" x 17.3"Image Size16" x 16"Framed Weight2.1 lbsPrintingDeluxe Pigment InkHARDWARELearn more about our hanging hardware.