Onzie

Mindful Masks Cotton Flow – Anaconda/prey

$28.00

At Onzie

SKU: 416-ANA/PREY We're on a mission to turn mindfulness into an intentional practice of safety and togetherness. Stay safe in our reusable, washable, Cotton Flow masks. Our super soft cotton blend fabric is breathable with adjustable tie straps so they're made to move with you. Masks can be used on their own for protection or as a cover for an N95 and filtered masks. Details: 2-pack of non-medical, reusable face masks Super soft cotton blend fabric and ear ties for maximum comfort and long-term wear Tie around your ears or behind your head- you choose! Please hand wash before wearing and hang dry These masks are not FDA-approved as medical devices These masks are not certified Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Fabrication: 65% Polyester / 35% Cotton Approved apparel manufacturer of LA Protects: A collective of LA manufacturers pulling together to help meet the mayor of Los Angeles' goal of producing 5M non-medical masks. During our Mindful Mask initiative, we have donated thousands of masks to hospitals, as well as a portion of proceeds to healthcare workers across America through the Center For Disaster Philanthropy. *This item is final sale and non-refundable