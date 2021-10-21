Bathing Culture

Mind And Body Wash

$35.00 $28.00

Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash is a certified organic, all-purpose soap that is concentrated with no added fillers, so you only need a small amount for a full body cleanse. Enjoy the earthy scent of vetiver, balsam and frankincense with the woodsy notes of juniper, cedar, ylang ylang and maritime pine. Available in three sizes including a gallon intended to refill your glass bottle. This body cleanser is gentle for all skin types and is made with skin soothing ingredients including aloe, shea and guar.