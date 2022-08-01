tikamoon

Mina – Rattan Armchair

£129.00

Buy Now Review It

At tikamoon

Product details Primary material : Rattan varnished Product dimensions: H 73 x W 65 x D 72 cm Product weight: 3.5 kg Number of packages : 1 Package dimensions : H 75 x W 72 x D 68 cm Seat. H 43 x W 54 x D 51 cm Armrests height: 14 cm Sold individually Natural materials and craftsmanship: These pieces of furniture are unique, so the dimensions can vary slightly from one piece of furniture to another