Je Joue

Mimi Soft Clitoral Stimulator

At Ella Paradis

Small, sensual, and beautifully powerful: the MiMi by Je Joue is the perfect toy for clitoral stimulation. A compact gem that offers a range of vibration speeds and patterns, MiMi is a versatile bedroom treasure you can enjoy with a partner all by yourself. With 5 vibration levels and patterns, from gentle to powerful, Mimi is truly versatile. MiMi feels great on the clitoris, and any other area that tickles your fancy - and his - from your nipples to his perineum and anywhere in between. Smooth and soft, MiMi glides across the skin, making it perfect for an all-over body massage with a difference. Don't forget the lube! We recommend using water-based lubrication with all our toys, for a perfectly smooth experience.