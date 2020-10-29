Joss & Main

Mimi Power Loom Ivory Rug

$59.00 $30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Country of Origin: Turkey Material Polypropylene Technique Power Loom Features High durability Specifications Material Polypropylene Material Details 100% Polypropylene Construction Machine Made Technique Power Loom Backing Material Yes Backing Material Details Jute Primary Color Ivory Location Indoor Use Only Floor Heating Safe No Rug Pad Recommended No Supplier Intended and Approved Use Residential Use Product Care Vacuum with beater bar/rotating brush; Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush; Vacuum with upholstery attachment; Spot Clean with dry cloth; Professional cleaning Country of Origin Turkey Weight & Dimensions Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3' Overall Product Weight 2.9 lb. Other Dimensions Pile Height 1.5'' Document & Guides Set Up and Care Guide (.pdf) Warranty Commercial Warranty No Product Warranty- Yes Warranty Length 1 Year Full or Limited Warranty Limited Warranty Details 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty Why Joss & Main? Buy the Mimi Power Loom Ivory Rug online now for the perfect mix of style and savings. Whether you just want to buy the Mimi Power Loom Ivory Rug or shop for your entire home, Joss & Main has the perfect piece at the perfect price.