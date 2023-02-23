United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Rotate Birger Christensen
Mimi Cotton Sweatpants
$205.00
At mytheresa
A note to all sustainable fashion lovers: the Mimi sweatpants from Rotate Birger Christensen will be your new favorite. A cotton design cultivated using organic methods, this blue pair has long legs and logo detailing. Wear with the matching Iris sweatshirt. material: 100% organic cotton care instructions: machine wash at 30 degrees side slit pockets Made in Greece elasticated waistband, elasticated ankle cuffs Designer colour name: Maui Blue