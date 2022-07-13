Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Caslon
Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
$99.95
$69.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A lug sole amplifies the utilitarian appeal of this upgraded, water-resistant version of a classic Chelsea boot.
More from Caslon
Caslon
Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
BUY
$69.90
Nordstrom
Caslon
Linen Pants
BUY
$44.25
$59.00
Nordstrom
Caslon
Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
BUY
$99.95
Nordstrom
Caslon
Millany Loafer
BUY
$53.98
$89.95
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted