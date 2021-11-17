Swarovski

Millenia Cocktail Ring

£165.87

This unique cocktail ring is formed from clear and green tessellating triangle cut stones to dazzling effect Both versatile and unique, wear it as a standalone piece to dress up casual day wear, or to lend a hint of prismatic colour to any evening look This ring is part of the Millenia family, designed by Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert for Collection I Since 1895, founder Daniel Swarovski’s mastery of crystal cutting has defined the company. His enduring passion for innovation and design has made it the world’s premier jewelry and accessory brand. Today, the family carries on the tradition of delivering extraordinary everyday style to women around the world.