United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Éliou
Millefiori “stay Home” Necklace
$65.00
At Éliou
100% of the proceeds from the sale of this piece will be donated to the hard-working hands of the women who make the jewelry we produce. 17" millefiori Necklace Freshwater pearls Gold filled magnetic closure *All pieces are handcrafted and made to order *Slight variations due to the individuality of each piece *Please allow 3-5 business days before shipment for product to be made CARE+ INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING+