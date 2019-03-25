Glossier

Milky Oil

£12.00

A perfectly-proportioned combination of micellar water and weightless oil is the strength behind Milky Oil’s makeup dissolving powers. The formula starts working immediately to gently lift off and melt away long-wearing and waterproof makeup, without any rubbing or tugging on skin. With an opening designed for mess-free delivery, Milky Oil is optimised for targeted application on eyes and lips—and comes in handy to wick away mistakes made when applying makeup. Like [Milky Jelly Cleanser](https://www.glossier.com/products/milky-jelly-cleanser), Comfrey Root Extract and Pro-Vitamin B5 condition and soothe, so skin feels soft and fresh right after use. No greasiness, no stickiness. Milky Oil and Milky Jelly are designed to complement each other. If it’s a long-wearing or waterproof makeup day, first take it off with Milky Oil. Follow with Milky Jelly for a fresh, fuller face clean.





Size: 3.4 fl oz / 100 ml