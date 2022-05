DedCool

Milk Layering + Fragrance Enhancer

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dedcool

Comforting warmth and a long lasting radiance in use. Blended undertones of amber, hues of musk, and brightness of bergamot to create a hypnotic blend to layer or be worn as stand alone scent. Milk currently runs through all the DedCool fragrances