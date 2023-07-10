Hero Cosmetics

Mighty Patch Original

$11.97 $10.39

🏆 The Original Award-Winning Acne Patch: Mighty Patch is a hydrocolloid sticker that improves the look of pimples overnight without the popping. Just stick it on, get some sleep, and wake up with clearer-looking skin. ⏱️ Results in 6-8 Hours: Absorbs pimple gunk thanks to our medical-grade hydrocolloid. Clinically tested, drug-free, and safe for all skin types. 🛌 All-Night Adhesion: Strong enough to stay on through a whole night of tossing, turning, and pillow-squishing. Easy to remove in the AM without redness or irritation. ✨ Blends Seamlessly into Skin: The thin sticker with a translucent matte finish keeps your pimple under wraps day or night. You might just forget you’re even wearing it. 🕊️ Peace-Of-Mind Design: Our hydrocolloid patches are UV sterilized, and allergy tested. Each box comes with 36 medium dots (12 millimeters) on easy-peel perforated sheets.