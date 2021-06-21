Hero Cosmetics

Mighty Patch Original Acne Patches – 24ct

Got a Pimple Emergency? Ditch the zit cream. Mighty Patch is a hydrocolloid acne patch that visibly shrinks whiteheads overnight – no harsh, drying chemicals needed. • Real results you can see • All-natural & drug-free • Great for all ages and skin types • Easy to use patch/sticker format Wake Up with Clearer Skin. Flattens whiteheads in 6 hours by sucking out all the pimple gunk and trapping it in the patch – so your zit heals faster. • Extracts pimples. Gently draws out pus and fluids. • Speeds up healing. Shrinks inflammation and redness. • Blocks bacteria. Keeps blemishes covered and protected. • Helps prevent acne scars. Shields from picking or popping. • Shows it’s working. Turns white as it traps impurities. One (Mighty) Ingredient. Made of pure medical-grade hydrocolloid, a natural fluid-absorbing gel that’s mighty against acne, yet gentle on your skin. • 50% more gunk-absorbing than other brands • Won’t irritate or dry out skin • Comfortable all-night sticking power • Zero parabens, phthalates, or toxic ingredients • Safe for teens and pregnant women • Vegan-friendly & UV-sterilized