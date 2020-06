Mielle Organics

Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Leave-in Conditioner

Our Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner penetrates each hair strand adding moisture and sealing it in. Not only does this product add shine, it prevents frizz without weighing down the hair and aids in detangling. DIRECTIONS: Apply a generous amount to sectioned hair after conditioning. Work through with wide tooth comb. Leave-in and style as desired. INGREDIENTS: WATER (AQUA, EAU), BEHENTRIMONIUM METHOSULFATE, CETYL ALCOHOL, BUTYLENE GLYCOL, CETYL ALCOHOL, GLYCERIN, *ORBIGNYA OLEIFERA (BABASSU) OIL, *MAURITIA FLEXUOSA (BURITI) FRUIT OIL, *COPAIFERI OFFICINALIS (BALSAM COPAIBA) RESIN, *ASTROCARYUM MURUMURU SEED BUTTER, VACCINIUM MYRTILLUS FRUIT EXTRACT, SACCHARUM OFFICINARUM (SUGAR CANE) EXTRACT, ACER SACCHARINUM (SUGAR MAPLE) EXTRACT, CITRUS AURANTIUM DULCIS (ORANGE) FRUIT EXTRACT, CITRUS Medica Limonum CITRUS MEDICA LIMONUM (LEMON) FRUIT EXTRACT, PUNICA GRANATUM (POMEGRANATE) EXTRACT, BETAINE, HEXYLENE GLYCOL, HONEY (MEL, MIEL), PYRUS MALUS (APPLE) FRUIT EXTRACT, CAMELLIA SINENSIS LEAF EXTRACT, HEXAPEPTIDE-11, CITRIC ACID, FRAGRANCE (PARFUM), PHENOXYETHANOL, BENZOIC ACID, ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN, GLYCERETH-2 COCOATE