Featuring WOW Technology for more comfort and durability, Smartwool's midweight, all-purpose crew sock is ideal for three-season hiking and moderate backpacking over varied terrain. Medium full cushion for high impact absorption. WOW (wool on wool) Technology in reinforced sole adds more wool in high-impact and high-wear areas to reduce shock and abrasion,offers more comfort and longer lasting merino wool benefits. Soft, breathable merino wool regulates temperature, manages moisture, naturally resists odor, and does not shrink or itch. Elasticized arch brace holds the sock in place and adds additional support. Flat-knit toe seam for comfort. 3x1 ribbed cuff. Sizing clearly indicated on the sock (inside top cuff). Machine wash warm inside out, gentle cycle, tumble dry low or line dry.