Flat White

Midi Sweater Dress Set

$180.00 $99.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4138907080004; Color Code: 040 With a slim silhouette and a cropped shrug that shows a hint of skin, this cozy set makes the perfect date night ensemble when paired with heeled ankle boots. Includes pullover dress and pull-on shrug 44% acrylic, 36% cotton, 20% polyester, Hand wash Imported Dimensions Shrug: 10"L Dress falls 48" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Model Notes Model is 5'10"