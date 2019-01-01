Search
Products fromShopHandbagsCross-Body
Clare Vivier

Midi Sac

$299.00
At Clare Vivier
A modern update on the classic Mini Sac, the Loden Croco Midi Sac is slightly larger but still as chic as ever. This structured rectangular crossbody bag is perfect for day to night wear. Style: HB-CB-MS-100009-LODEN Dimensions: 7.5”W x 5.5”H x 2.5”D 43”detachable black leather strap 21” strap drop Lined in Chambray No interior compartments or pockets Holds a smartphone, small wallet, keys with a little room to spare Loden croco leather is Italian cowhide with an embossed crocodile print Wipe with a soft dry cloth to clean blemishes or leather balm to retain shine Multi Webbing Crossbody Strap (shown) and Blush Pom Pom Tassel (shown) are sold separately Click here to view our assortment of available bag accessories Made in LA
Featured in 1 story
5 Outfits For All Your Fall Night-Out Plans
by Jinnie Lee