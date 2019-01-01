A modern update on the classic Mini Sac, the Loden Croco Midi Sac is slightly larger but still as chic as ever. This structured rectangular crossbody bag is perfect for day to night wear.
Style: HB-CB-MS-100009-LODEN
Dimensions: 7.5”W x 5.5”H x 2.5”D
43”detachable black leather strap
21” strap drop
Lined in Chambray
No interior compartments or pockets
Holds a smartphone, small wallet, keys with a little room to spare
Loden croco leather is Italian cowhide with an embossed crocodile print
Wipe with a soft dry cloth to clean blemishes or leather balm to retain shine
Multi Webbing Crossbody Strap (shown) and Blush Pom Pom Tassel (shown) are sold separately
Click here to view our assortment of available bag accessories
Made in LA