FP Movement

Mid-rise Full Length Low And Flow Legging

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 65285686; Color Code: 060 Perfect your practice in these fun ribbed leggings featuring flowy flared legs with a mid-rise waist and formfitting silhouette that shows off your shape. Elastic waistband Stretch fit Open leg detail FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Waist: 27.5 in Hips: 29.5 in Rise: 9.5 in Inseam: 28.5 in