Abercrombie & Fitch

Mid Rise Bootcut Jean

$90.00 $63.00

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie & Fitch

Longer, lifted lashes instantly; stronger, silkier lashes over time. Rinses away effortlessly with just warm water. No cotton pads, no remover, no problem. 100% of people agree their lashes looked lifted upon application of Future Lash. Luxury performance, clean beauty. Long-Wear, Smudge-proof, Flake-proof, Humidity-proof, Sweat-proof, Dermatologist Tested, Ophthalmologist Tested, Safe for Contact Lens Wearers, Vegan, Hypoallergenic, Gluten-free, Soy-free Size: 4.8 ML / 0.16 FL. OZ. LIQ. US