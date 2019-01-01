Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
TomboyX

Micromodal Daisy Bikini Underwear

$22.00$10.99
At TomboyX
Exclusive limited edition print designed by TomboyX. Luxury meets eco-friendly. Bikini coverage stays put all day, while silky MicroModal feels like you’re not wearing anything at all. Bikini cut with mid-rise fit 95% MicroModal, 5% spandex Soft as silk with the breathability of cotton Moisture wicking & made from renewable Beechwood fiber Fit tested on all body types and sizes, XS-4X Runs slightly large Last chance items not eligible for additional discounts. All sales are final - no returns, exchanges, and not eligible for Love at First Wear guarantee.
Featured in 1 story
These Black Friday Underwear Deals Are On Fire
by Austen Tosone