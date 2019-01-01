Exclusive limited edition print designed by TomboyX. Luxury meets eco-friendly. Bikini coverage stays put all day, while silky MicroModal feels like you’re not wearing anything at all.
Bikini cut with mid-rise fit
95% MicroModal, 5% spandex
Soft as silk with the breathability of cotton
Moisture wicking & made from renewable Beechwood fiber
Fit tested on all body types and sizes, XS-4X
Runs slightly large
Last chance items not eligible for additional discounts. All sales are final - no returns, exchanges, and not eligible for Love at First Wear guarantee.