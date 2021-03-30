PetSafe

Microchip Cat Door

Description Your cat’s microchip is her key to outdoor freedom. The PetSafe® Microchip Cat Door reads your cat’s unique 15-digit microchip ID to let her in and out of the house. This door allows you to program up to 40 pets, so it’s great for multi-pet households. Since it only reads your best friend’s microchip ID, you won’t have to worry about any unwanted animals wandering into your house. Programming your cat’s microchip to the door is quick and easy – your pet will be heading out to play in no time! If you have a pet in your home without a microchip, programmable collar keys are sold separately. The door has a 4-way lock so you can set it to ‘Locked’, ‘Unlocked’, ‘Enter Only’ or ‘Exit Only’ to keep your cat safe and secure. This battery powered door will signal when it’s time for you to change the batteries. Your cat deserves the best. Trust PetSafe® to keep your pet healthy, safe and happy.