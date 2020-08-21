Estée Lauder

Micro Essence – Skin Activating Treatment Lotion

Micro and mighty. This groundbreaking essence-in-lotion activates and strengthens skin's foundation to reveal its youthful, angelic glow. MICRO-TARGETED: Penetrates deeply and rapidly within skin's surface to renew and rebalance. MICRO-NOURISHING: Delivers a precise concentration of exclusive Micro-Nutrient Bio-Ferment to nourish and energize. MICRO-ACTIVE: Activates multiple natural pro-youth abilities to replenish skin. In just 4 weeks, 94% of women said their skin looked healthier, more beautiful.