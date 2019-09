Micky Striped Stretch-cotton Shirt

$215.00

Buy Now Review It

At My Theresa

A light blue shirt, like Baum und Pferdgarten's Micky style, is a smart-casual essential, and we love the label's fresh update with a sharply pointed collar and billowing blouson sleeves. The design has been cut from lightweight, comfortable stretch cotton, and is finished with slender white vertical stripes and a domed golden buttons. Tuck yours into one of the brand's corduroy miniskirts.