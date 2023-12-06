Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Bobbies
Michelle Black Vinyl Mary Janes
$255.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bobbies
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Maisie Double-strap Heels In Metallic Leather
BUY
$268.00
J.Crew
Kate Spade
Gia Pavé Platform Pumps
BUY
£295.00
Kate Spade
Charles & Keith
Pixie Platform Mary Janes - Black
BUY
£105.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Pixie Platform Mary Janes
BUY
$86.00
Charles & Keith
More from Bobbies
Bobbies
Nicole Sandals
BUY
$150.50
$215.00
Bobbies
Bobbies
Michelle
BUY
£215.00
Bobbies
Bobbies
Casey Heeled Sandals
BUY
$129.00
$215.00
24S
Bobbies
Hisaé Boot
BUY
£300.00
Bobbies
More from Heels
DUNE LONDON
Choices Boucle Block-heeled Slingback Courts
BUY
$125.00
Dune London
Katy Perry
The Candiee Pointed Toe Pumps
BUY
$76.30
$109.00
Macy's
Kurt Geiger London
Belgravia Bow Slingback
BUY
$175.00
Kurt Geiger
J.Crew
Maisie Double-strap Heels In Metallic Leather
BUY
$268.00
J.Crew
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted