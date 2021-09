The Reformation

Michaela Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress

$218.00 $130.80

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Size Info If between sizes, order one size up. Details & Care Pretty, puffed sleeves frame this sweet square-neck frock designed with a fitted bodice and a flared skirt. 29 1/2" center front length (size 18) Square neck Long sleeves Unlined 98% organic cotton, 2% spandex Dry clean or machine wash, dry flat Imported Women's Clothing Item #6245176 Free Shipping & Returns See more