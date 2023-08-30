Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman, along with co-founder and wife Libby Edelman, established the eponymous line of footwear in 1975. Situated at the forefront of contemporary American shoe designers, the brand's signature items range from platform sneakers and ballet flats to low-profile mules and slingback pumps. Available in a variety of classic styles for men, women, and children, Sam Edelman shoes are contemporary, versatile, and ultra-wearable. Chunky loafers and soft-sided boots channel the brand's casual aesthetic and irreverent point of view. With an expanded product line that includes apparel, bags, and sunglasses, Sam Edelman is a beloved fashion and lifestyle brand with styles that reflect the latest trends of the season.