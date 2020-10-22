Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Garnier
Micellar Face Wipes Sensitive Skin
£3.45
Buy Now
Review It
At Look Fantastic
Micellar Face Wipes Sensitive Skin
More from Garnier
Garnier
Micellar Cleansing Water
C$7.49
C$5.61
from
Amazon
BUY
Garnier
Sleek & Shine Shampoo, Condition + Leave-in Kit
$12.09
from
Amazon
BUY
Garnier
Micellar Water Sensitive Skin
£1.99
from
Boots
BUY
Garnier
Micellar Water Facial Cleanser Sensitive Skin
£4.99
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted