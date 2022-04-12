CeraVe

Micellar Cleansing Water With Niacinamide & Ceramides For All Skin Types

Effortlessly remove make up and dirt in one fell swoop — without leaving your skin calling out for hydration — CeraVe’s Micellar Cleansing Water is gentle, effective and nourishing. Tick, tick, tick! This hardworking formula leaves your complexion feeling clean and refreshed, without having to resort to the rubbing or scrubbing that can leave your skin’s all-important moisture barrier compromised. Speaking of your skin barrier, as with all CeraVe superheroes at the core of this cleansing water is a cocktail of three essential ceramides (they’re the lipids that essentially act as the ‘glue’ of your skin barrier ensuring it stays strong). Flooding your skin with these ceramides helps to keep that skin barrier in tip-top health, helping to maintain moisture levels even while cleansing your skin. CeraVe’s unique ‘MVE Technology’ means you get even more from these ceramides; it ensures they’re gradually released over time to ensure long-lasting nourishment and hydration. To help calm, balance and purify skin further, you’ll also find complexion-soothing niacinamide.