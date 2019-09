Siete Misterios

Mezcal Joven 2016

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Hi-Time Wine Cellars

With 44% Alc. Vol. Has the perfect balance to coexist in both worlds, in addition to its aromas and flavors are perceived sublime both in the nose and in the mouth. This mezcal, originally from Santiago Matatlán, represents a modern mezcal without ever sacrificing quality or purity.