Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
MZ WALLACE
Metro Belt Bag
$145.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MZ Wallace
Need a few alternatives?
Kurt Geiger London
Small Shoreditch Crossbody Bag
BUY
$144.97
$295.00
Nordstrom Rack
Everlane
The Cactus Leather Mini Sling Bag
BUY
$85.00
Everlane
Mango
Small Metallic Bag
BUY
$129.99
Mango
MadeByTeddyStore
Cheese Shape Crossbody Bag
BUY
$16.72
$18.48
Etsy
More from MZ WALLACE
MZ WALLACE
Metro Clutch
BUY
$85.00
MZ Wallace
MZ WALLACE
Metro Crossbody
BUY
$145.00
MZ Wallace
MZ WALLACE
Metro Belt Bag
BUY
$145.00
MZ Wallace
MZ WALLACE
Deluxe Small Sutton
BUY
$245.00
MZ Wallace
More from Cross-Body
MZ WALLACE
Metro Crossbody
BUY
$145.00
MZ Wallace
MZ WALLACE
Metro Belt Bag
BUY
$145.00
MZ Wallace
Mali + Lili
Ava Woven Crossbody Bag
BUY
$78.00
Anthropologie
Stoney Clover Lane
Star Wars™ Grogu™ Plush Fanny Pack
BUY
$158.00
Stoney Clover Lane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted