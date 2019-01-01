Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
Stuart Weitzman

Metermaid Velvet Hiker Boots

$585.00
At Moda Operandi
Stuart Weitzman's 'Metermaid' hiker boots are designed for both fashion and function. Trimmed with tonal leather, these boots are crafted from plush pink velvet and feature a deep-tread sole for outdoor wear. Wear yours around the city.
Featured in 1 story
These Designer Fall Picks Are Everything
by Ray Lowe